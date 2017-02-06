You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17H1w

— Lumberton police say a University of North Carolina at Charlotte student and a passenger in her car were killed when a car headed the wrong way on a local street collided with their car.

Area media outlets cite a report from Lumberton police which said 18-year-old Dana Michelle Wilson and Ryan Michael Menke were killed in the crash early Monday. Menke's age wasn't confirmed.

Reports indicated Wilson was in her year at UNC Charlotte.

According to police, the driver of the other car was headed east in the westbound lane on a street on the south side of Lumberton around 1 a.m. when he collided with Wilson's car. Police said the driver of the other car sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.