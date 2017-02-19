You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— University of North Carolina at Charlotte student-athlete Kevin Olsen, the younger brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, was arrested Sunday on rape and sexual assault charges.

Kevin Olsen, of Wayne, N.J., is charged with three counts of second-degree forcible rape and one count each of cyberstalking, second-degree forcible sex offense and assault on a female.

UNC-Charlotte's head coach, Brad Lambert, said Sunday that the athletic department is aware of Olsen's arrest, according to a report from WCNC.

"In light of his arrest, we can let you know that Kevin has been suspended from all athletic activities. We aren't able to comment further due to the current investigation," Lambert's statement said.

According to UNC-Charlotte, the incident allegedly took place off campus.

The university said it is "reviewing the case consistent with its disciplinary procedures."

Olsen, a 22-year-old redshirt junior quarterback who signed with the 49ers in 2015, passed for 842 yards and six touchdowns in 2016.

Before arriving at UNCC, he spent time at Riverside California City College and the University of Miami.