— The possible domestic violence death of a college professor in North Carolina has led to a man being arrested in connection.

Local news outlets report arrest records show 45-year-old Donny Lewis Franklin is in police custody for the killing of 35-year-old Jeannine Shante Skinner.

The victim has been identified as an assistant professor of gerontology and psychology at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Maj. Freda Lester says officers responded to a welfare check on Friday around 11:30 a.m. at a southwest Charlotte apartment and found Skinner dead. Lester says Skinner had "some type of trauma" to her body.

Police say Franklin was Skinner's boyfriend and believe her death was an act of domestic violence. "Dr. Skinner joined our faculty two years ago and was known as a well-regarded and dedicated teacher and mentor who fostered an inclusive and open classroom learning environment," said UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip L. Dubois.

"She was an active and caring scholar whose research focused on physical, psychological, social, and environmental predictors of cognitive aging, particularly in minority geriatric populations. We grieve for Jeannine’s family, and we hope that joyful memories of her life will sustain them in the days to come. I hope those of you who were her students and colleagues will remember Jeannine for her accomplishments and for the influence she had on your lives."

Further information hasn't been released. It's unclear if Franklin has an attorney.