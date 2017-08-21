You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Monday asked Gov. Roy Cooper for help addressing potential safety risks surrounding the campus’ Silent Sam statue.

In a letter sent to Cooper’s office, university officials said they fear the statue, which has been the subject of debate for several years and has previously been vandalized, could spark protests that could lead to injury or property damage.

“Chancellor [Carol L.] Folt has notified us that the law enforcement staff at UNC-Chapel Hill believe that it is only a matter of time before an attempt is made to pull down Silent Sam in much the same manner we saw in Durham,” the letter said. “Based on our interactions with state and local law enforcement, including the State Bureau of Investigation, an attempt may occur at any time.”

School officials said that because the statue is in a prominent location on the campus- near residence halls, classrooms and the financial aid building- they worry that protests that would likely draw outside groups could injure a student or significantly disrupt university operations.

The letter to Cooper comes on the same day Folt issued a statement to students, warning them about a potential Tuesday evening rally at the Silent Sam monument.

In the statement, Folt said that while university officials realize the event may garner interest on campus, students are encouraged not to attend for their own safety.

“We also know that many in our community have expressed concerns about their safety on and around the campus during such events. And we know that the outside groups who may attend such a rally may be more interested in promoting discord and violence to advance their own agendas than engaging in a constructive and peaceful protest,” Folt said in the statement.

In the letter to Cooper, school officials said they believe there is a “strong likelihood” the university will require substantial law enforcement and emergency services support because of ongoing safety and security threats surrounding the statue.

UNC-Chapel Hill is the only campus in the UNC system that has a Confederate monument on its property.

University officials said that protests, demonstrations or acts of vandalism could cause significant damage to the statue, which cannot be removed by campus officials under state law.

“We urge you to consider convening the North Carolina Historical Commission to take up this matter and to consider what steps should be taken, consistent with the law,” the letter said.

Last week, Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger {[a href="story-1"}}requested that the university petition the North Carolina Historic Commission to immediately remove the Silent Sam statue{{/a}} from campus “in the interest of public safety.”