— A victim asked an Uber driver to take her to the police after she was sexually assaulted near Duke University overnight.

Around 3 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the 3500 block of Erwin Road.

At the scene, a female victim told police that she was at a club on Avondale Drive when a man offered to give her a ride to her hotel. According to the victim, when the man sexually assaulted her, she flagged down an Uber driver who drove her to meet police at the Erwin Road location.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated.