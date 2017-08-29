You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Tyler's Restaurant and Taproom might not close in Apex.

Owners announced via Facebook on Friday that the restaurant located in the Beaver Creek Commons shopping area would close after 10 years in business. Owners stated they were turning attention to "some new, smaller locations" and an upcoming new distillery.

But owner Tyler Huntington told WRAL Tuesday morning that there is a chance the restaurant will stick around.

"Since announcing that decision we have entered discussions with some folks about continuing operations there," Huntington said.

Tyler's Carrboro and Durham locations remain open. Tyler's also operates Carrboro Beverage Company bottle shop.

The Raleigh location of Tyler's Taproom closed in 2015.