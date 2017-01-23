You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Based in Durham, Ty's All Natural food truck opened in October 2014.

Committed to making good-mood food from farm to truck, Tyrone Leeper and his gang offer handmade and fresh versions of classics, including cheeseburgers, pitas and sandwiches.

Leeper, who worked in the restaurant business for years, said he got his start in food trucks after he was contracted out of a job.

"It's a lot tougher work than I thought it would be, but I'm glad I did it," he said.

Ty's best seller is the waffle fried chicken (a must try).

Each piece of chicken is hand coated in waffles, fried, and then topped with a drizzle of organic maple syrup - a perfect combination of sweet and salty.

"A knew there were a lot of waffle and chicken places, but I thought 'You know what, let's try to infuse it and do something different,' and it took off," Leeper said. "It's great and people love it. A top seller - absolutely."

Other popular items include the chicken salad sandwich, pork BBQ sandwich and the Italian sausage with green peppers and onions.