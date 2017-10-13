You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A two-year-old child suffered minor injuries after falling from a children's car ride at the at the NC State Fair Friday evening, according to the child's mother, Bobbie Feraco.

The parents of the the child buckled the seatbelt of a car in Kiddieland and walked away. Before the ride started, he stood up and fell out of the car.

His foot caught the strap and he was dragged before the attendant stopped the ride. He suffered minor scrapes and no other injuries.

"If you go to the NC State Fair, please make sure your child is old enough to understand ride danger before riding on their own," Feraco said in a Facebook post.

Ride inspectors went to the scene, spoke to the attendant and checked the ride, which is standard procedure.