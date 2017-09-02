You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two women and a child were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Nash County Friday around 10:40 a.m. on United States Highway 264.

Officials said a car struck the second car that had come to a complete stop in the left lane of the highway. The driver did not see the stopped car as he was pulling around a truck to pass.

The victims have been identified as 22-year-old Brandi Rashaw of Nasvhille, 42-year-old April Selton of Nashville and 2-year-old Braylee Rashaw.

Troopers said the wreck is under investigation and charges are pending.