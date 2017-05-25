You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two men suspected in a string of armed robberies in the Triangle in the last month have been arrested, according to information in a search warrant released Thursday.

A third suspect was killed in a shootout with police in Florida two weeks ago, authorities said.

The robbery spree started April 26 when a man wearing a skeleton mask held up a Circle K gas station in Cary. A similar robbery occurred on May 2 at a Super 8 motel in Raleigh.

The following night, three businesses on Capital Boulevard in north Raleigh were robbed in a 15-minute span, and the masked robber was seen leaving the third business in a Dodge Dart. One day later, a man with a bandana over his face robbed an Extended Stay America hotel in Cary and a Chinese restaurant in Morrisville.

On May 10, Raleigh police spotted a Dodge Dart matching the description of the one used in the Capital Boulevard robbery, and investigators were able to link the owner, Kyle Robert Fedus, to the Super 8 holdup because he was one probation and wearing a GPS ankle monitor at the time, according to an application for a search warrant.

Fedus was arrested on May 11, and he implicated Philip Byron O'Shea and O'Shea's half-brother, Zachary Mark Wohlman, in some of the other robberies, according to the warrant application. Police then arrested Wohlman at his home in Cary, where they found a skeleton mask, the application states.

Wohlman told authorities that O'Shea left for Florida two days earlier. O'Shea, 46, was killed on May 12 in Jupiter, Fla., following two shootouts with police in a 12-hour period.

Fedus, 29, of 8621 Neuse Club Lane in Raleigh, is charged with misdemeanor larceny and obtaining property by false pretense. Wohlman, 30, of 236 Dutches Drive in Cary, is charged with resisting a public officer.

More charges are expected as the investigation continues.