Two shot near Hillside High
Posted 11:29 a.m. today
Updated 13 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — Two people were shot Thursday morning a couple of blocks from Hillside High School in Durham, police said.
The shooting occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Tralea Drive and Four Seasons Drive, police said.
Both victims suffered serious wounds and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
Hillside High and W.G. Pearson Elementary School were under lockout conditions – outside access was restricted, but classes continued as normal inside – for a short time after the shooting, Durham Public Schools officials said.
Police cordoned off part of a convenience store parking lot on Fayetteville Street at Cook Road, across the street from the high school, to collect evidence from a Toyota Camry there.
