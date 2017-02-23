Local News

Two shot near Hillside High

Two people were shot on Tralea Drive in Durham on Feb. 23, 2017. (Photo by Sarah Krueger)
Durham, N.C. — Two people were shot Thursday morning a couple of blocks from Hillside High School in Durham, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 a.m. on Tralea Drive and Four Seasons Drive, police said.

Both victims suffered serious wounds and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Hillside High and W.G. Pearson Elementary School were under lockout conditions – outside access was restricted, but classes continued as normal inside – for a short time after the shooting, Durham Public Schools officials said.

Police cordoned off part of a convenience store parking lot on Fayetteville Street at Cook Road, across the street from the high school, to collect evidence from a Toyota Camry there.

