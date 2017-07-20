Traffic
Serious wrecks cause I-540 closures during morning commute
Posted 5:12 a.m. today
Updated 10:27 a.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — Interstate 540 reopened after two serious wrecks closed multiple lanes during the Thursday morning commute.
A fatal wreck closed two eastbound lanes near Lumley Road for several hours. The single-vehicle wreck was reported around 4 a.m.
Later in the morning, a second wreck closed two westbound lanes of I-540 near Six Forks Road around 9 a.m.
The westbound lanes reopened around 10 a.m.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.