Posted 5:12 a.m. today Updated 10:27 a.m. today

— Interstate 540 reopened after two serious wrecks closed multiple lanes during the Thursday morning commute.

A fatal wreck closed two eastbound lanes near Lumley Road for several hours. The single-vehicle wreck was reported around 4 a.m.

Later in the morning, a second wreck closed two westbound lanes of I-540 near Six Forks Road around 9 a.m.

The westbound lanes reopened around 10 a.m.