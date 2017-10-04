You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Durham County's Lakewood Elementary and Robeson County's R B Dean Elementary are no longer being considered for the state's new Innovative School District.

ISD Superintendent Eric Hall made the announcement at Wednesday's State Board of Education meeting. He is still considering four other schools for the ISD, which will take some of the state's lowest-performing schools and hand them over to charter school operators to try to improve their performance. They are:

Durham Public Schools – Glenn Elementary

Nash-Rocky Mount Schools – Williford Elementary

Northampton County Schools – Willis Hare Elementary

Robeson County Schools – Southside Ashpole Elementary

Of those, Hall is expected to choose two this year for inclusion in the ISD, with the approval of the state board in December. Board member Becky Taylor suggested only choosing one school this year, saying it would be "an opportunity for us to do it right." Hall will make his final recommendations at next month's state board meeting.

In a statement Wednesday, Durham Public Schools Interim Superintendent Aaron Beaulieu said he was "pleased to learn that the ISD noted the progress that Lakewood Elementary and Durham Public Schools are making."

"We hope that the next time we hear from the ISD, they will have drawn the same conclusion about Glenn Elementary. We support all of our schools," Beaulieu said.

The schools are being considered because their student performance ranks among the lowest 5 percent in the state.

"We’re seeing proficiency rates that are quite concerning," Hall told state board members, noting that, across the board, three out of four students at the schools are not academically proficient.

The Durham County Board of Education has said it’s prepared to fight if the state tries to take control of any of its schools. The takeover means local school boards will no longer have a say in the staffing, instruction or other educational matters at the schools, but will still be responsible for maintaining buildings, supplying appropriate furniture and equipment and providing student transportation.

A group that calls itself “Defend Durham Schools” says it wants what’s best for local children and, in members’ opinion, having schools handed over to charter school operators does not meet that criteria. A petition circulating Tuesday had nearly 800 signatures from people against the takeover.

If the chosen schools do not cooperate with the state’s decision, the only other option, by law, is to shut the school down.

"I know it's a tough conversation," Hall said.