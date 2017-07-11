You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Popular food truck Two Roosters Ice Cream will open its north Raleigh storefront on Sunday.

Two Roosters will be located at 7713 Lead Mine Road in the Greystone Village Shopping Center near Gonza Tacos Y Tequila and Sola Coffee,

"The food truck was the first entry point to introduce to our ice cream, our brand," owner Jared Plummer told Out and About in April.

While Two Roosters had been operating out of The Cookery co-working kitchen in Durham, Plummer and his wife live in Raleigh.

"We wanted to stay in Durham but wanted to have a shop in Raleigh because it is closer to our home," Plummer said.

The couple got their wish when a space next in the Greystone Village Shopping Center opened up. Plummer, who lives nearby, calls the area a hidden gem.

"As customers, we love that shopping center," he said. "I can bike to work now."

The storefront will have 10 forever flavors, including their famous Coffee Bourbon and Girl Scout Mint ice cream, and will feature a mix of four or five rotating flavors. These will be flavor collaborations with other local purveyors like Bida Manda. The flavors will tell the stories of these other businesses, Plummer said.

The shop will have an open floor plan so guests can watch them create the ice cream.

"We want people to know what we are using and where we are getting ingredients from," Plummer said.

Two Roosters is also maintaining its Durham presence by a stand at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The ice cream stand is in the power alley by the left field fence. The standard flavors are available now, but Plummer said he is working on a ballpark food-inspired flavor featuring Cracker Jacks. The stand is also offering a build you own ice cream sandwich option.

Right now, Plummer said he "dreams of ice cream flavors." He even hinted at a kettle corn flavor he is coming up with for the N.C. State Fair.