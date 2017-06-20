You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Two of the Museum of Life and Science's red wolf pups are back in their enclosure and with their parents after an escape, which was discovered Monday morning. A third pup remains on the loose, but staff at the Durham museum are confident she is on the museum property and continue efforts to find her.

"It's good news so far," said Leslie Pepple, the museum's communications manager. "Hopeful for more."

Pepple said the two male pups were found at dusk, Monday.

"We have an observation team and they looked and saw the males were standing on the perimeter of the enclosure fence and the parents were on the other side," Pepple said. "They were trying to be near their parents."

The puppies' departure was discovered Monday morning during a routine vet examination. The pups were slated to get their first round of vaccinations this week. Three of the museum's four seven-week-old red wolf pups were missing. The fourth pup and the pups' parents remained in the enclosure.

Staff didn't see the pups leave the exhibit, but museum officials believe they may have exited through a small space in the enclosure gate or an enlarged opening in the fence gate. Pepple said staff has reinforced the enclosure to hopefully prevent a future escape.

On Monday, museum staffers had seen the red wolf father actually feeding the escaped pups through the fence. The pups are still nursing, but also can eat some food, most of which has been regurgitated by their parents.

Pepple said observation teams continue to look for the remaining pup. Museum staffers have set out extra food and water where the pups have been spotted and humane traps specially designed for live capture.

If the pup is spotted by guests during their on-campus visit, museum officials ask the public to not approach the pups but to contact a museum staff member and report the time and location, according to the release. The pup does not pose any danger to the public.

A large portion of the museum's outdoor campus will remain closed today, including the Dinosaur Trail, Explore the Wild, and Catch the Wind exhibits. The Ellerbe Creek Railway also is closed.

"It's a tricky species to be working to recover," Pepple said. "They are masters of camouflage and shy and skittish. It's definitely an exercise in patience."

Six pups were originally born in late April to the museum's six-year-old red wolf; two have died. Once common across the southeast, red wolves now are critically endangered. Only about 200 exist in captivity; another 40 or so live in the wild, at last count. The museum's pups are among one of only five red wolf litters born in captivity in the United States this year.

This afternoon, a wildlife biologist from Alligator River State Park, who works closely with the Red Wolf Species Survival Plan management team, which leads a collaborative breeding and management program developed by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, will travel to the museum to help with the search, if needed. The museum's Animal Department Director Sherry Samuels also is a member of the management team.

"We're hopeful that we will be able to reunite them before he shows up," Pepple said.

Pepple said the key now is to stay quiet and observant. "We do still have high confidence that she's on the property," she said.