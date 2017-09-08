You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home Friday evening.

Authorities responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving gunshots at a home in the 1900 block of Yellowbrick Road in the Scotts Mill subdivision just before 7 p.m. and found two deceased individuals.

Authorities said a child and another person were inside the home at the time of the incident, but they were not injured.

The identities of those involved were not immediately available.

Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-224-3257 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.