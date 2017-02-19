You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two Fayetteville police officers and two other people were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center Sunday night after a police cruiser was involved in a wreck on Cedar Creek Road.

The wreck happened at about 7:10 p.m. when the cruiser, which was involved in a training exercise, attempted to make a U-turn while traveling east on Cedar Creek Road at the Fields Road intersection, officials said.

A 1998 Ford F-150 traveling in the same direction attempted to slow down but was unable to stop and hit the driver's side of the cruiser.

The female driver of the pickup and a juvenile passenger were not seriously hurt but were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The police officer in training and field training officer were also taken to the hospital for treatment. The police officer in training was briefly pinned in the vehicle and was freed by firefighters from the Fayetteville Police Department, officials said.

An investigation of the wreck is ongoing.