— Officers with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department and Aberdeen Police Department arrested two men Tuesday evening after recovering approximately two pounds of meth during an undercover drug operation.

Federico Alvarez Mendoza, 36, of Cameron, was charged with three counts of conspire traffic methamphetamine.

Mendoza was taken to the Moore County Detention Center in Carthage where he was placed under a $250,000.00 secure bond. His court date is scheduled for August 28.

German Alvarez Mendoza, 41, of Sanford, was charged with three counts of conspire traffic methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance, maintain a place controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mendoza was taken to the Moore County Detention Center in Carthage where he was placed under a $250,000.00 secure bond.

Mendoza was also held on an Immigration and Customs Detainer.

His court date is scheduled for August 28.