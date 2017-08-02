You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two people were killed and two others injured in two separate shooting incidents in Raleigh overnight, police said.

The first shooting took place just after 10:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Pebble Beach Drive in northeast Raleigh near New Hope Road. Taheem Ivory Lassiter, 21, was shot there and died later at WakeMed.

At about 1:30 a.m., police were called to the 300 block of Dacian Road in southeast Raleigh where they found three people with gunshot wounds. One of those people was pronounced dead at WakeMed. The other two were undergoing treatment.

Police have released no information about a search for suspects.

Police asked that anyone with information about either shooting contact Raleigh Crime Stoppers at 919-834-4357 or raleighcrimestoppers.org. Crime Stoppers pay cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.