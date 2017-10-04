You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Two people were killed when the vehicle they were riding in crashed Wednesday afternoon in Orange County near Hillsborough, authorities said.

Law enforcement authorities said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 85 near mile marker 165, the Chapel Hill/Hillsborough exit. The incident was under investigation but law enforcement authorities said it appears that the vehicle the victims were in left the highway and struck a tree.

Officials closed one lane of I-85 while they investigated the incident. Authorities said the victims died at the scene. Their identities were pending notification of next of kin, authorities said. Motorists were urged to avoid the area while troopers investigated the incident.