Two killed in I-40 wreck near Benson

Posted 11:22 a.m. today
Updated 1:26 p.m. today

Benson, N.C. — Two people were killed Wednesday morning when an SUV crashed on Interstate 40 in Johnston County, authorities said.

The eastbound SUV went off the right side of the road near mile marker 325 at about 9:20 a.m., hit a ditch and then a tree before flipping, said Trooper Chad Summerlin of the State Highway Patrol.

The driver and the front-seat passenger died, and a back-seat passenger was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh with minor injuries, Summerlin said.

The names of the victims haven't been released.

The wreck remains under investigation.

