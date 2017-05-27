You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Crews rescued two people from a small island in the middle of the Neuse River after their kayaks overturned, stranding the pair Saturday afternoon.

The Bayleaf Fire Department dispatched at 4:50 p.m.

"They hit some rocks in some areas, and one of the kayakers came out," said Ian Moffatte, a spokesperson for the Bay Leaf Fire Department. "They got trapped on an island, and there was no way to swim with the currents over to shore. So we had a team of swift water rescue and basically up river and get them out. Everything was okay and nobody was hurt."