Two kayakers rescued from island on Neuse River
Posted 3:50 p.m. today
Updated 55 minutes ago
Wake County, N.C. — Crews rescued two people from a small island in the middle of the Neuse River after their kayaks overturned, stranding the pair Saturday afternoon.
The Bayleaf Fire Department dispatched at 4:50 p.m.
"They hit some rocks in some areas, and one of the kayakers came out," said Ian Moffatte, a spokesperson for the Bay Leaf Fire Department. "They got trapped on an island, and there was no way to swim with the currents over to shore. So we had a team of swift water rescue and basically up river and get them out. Everything was okay and nobody was hurt."
