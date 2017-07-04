You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18UrX

— A 39-year-old man was charged Tuesday in connection with a shooting near the intersection of Cumberland Road and Owen Drive in Cumberland County.

Christopher Glenn Jones, of 201 Alphin Street in Fayetteville, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resist, delay and obstruction of justice.

Officers responded to the incident at about 3 p.m. on Monday when someone started shooting from a house in the 2900 block of Cumberland Road into a car. Multiple cars were hit, including Brenda Hunt's.

According to authorities, Jones was involved in an argument with two men at the home. One of the men fired a rifle toward Jones several times, hitting the vehicles and injuring two motorists.

Jones, who was also injured, left the house.

Hunt was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.