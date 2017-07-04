Man charged in connection with Cumberland County shooting, crash
Cumberland County, N.C. — A 39-year-old man was charged Tuesday in connection with a shooting near the intersection of Cumberland Road and Owen Drive in Cumberland County.
Christopher Glenn Jones, of 201 Alphin Street in Fayetteville, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resist, delay and obstruction of justice.
Officers responded to the incident at about 3 p.m. on Monday when someone started shooting from a house in the 2900 block of Cumberland Road into a car. Multiple cars were hit, including Brenda Hunt's.
According to authorities, Jones was involved in an argument with two men at the home. One of the men fired a rifle toward Jones several times, hitting the vehicles and injuring two motorists.
Jones, who was also injured, left the house.
Hunt was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
