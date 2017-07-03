Local News

Two injured in Cumberland County shooting, crash involving multiple vehicles

Cumberland County, N.C. — At least two people were shot Monday afternoon near the intersection of Cumberland Road and Owen Drive in Cumberland County, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area at about 3 p.m., when someone started shooting from a house in the 2900 block of Cumberland Road into a car. Multiple cars were hit, including Brenda Hunt's.

"I took somebody for a ride for him to meet his girlfriend or something and then the next thing I knew a whole bunch of bullets started flying at my car," Hunt said.

During the incident, Hunt hit nearby cars.

"My windows were busting out. I heard bullet holes hitting the side of my car," she said.

Hunt was not injured. Two others suffered non life-threatening injuries.

One person was taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately available.

