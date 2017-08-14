You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18pQh

— Two Paratroopers with the 82nd Airborne Division were killed Sunday in Iraq, according to the United States Army.

Sgt. Allen L. Stigler, 22, of Arlington, Texas and Sgt. Roshain E. Brooks, 30, of Brooklyn, NY, were assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment with the 2nd Brigade Combat team.

The men were killed while “engaging the enemy with artillery” according to the U.S. Army. The incident is under investigation.

"Sergeants Brooks and Stigler were courageous patriots and Paratroopers who served our coalition and the people of Iraq with extraordinary commitment," said Col. Pat Work, commander of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. "Our team extends its most sincere condolences to their Families and friends. Their personal commitments to our campaign against ISIS were extraordinary and we are incredibly proud to have served with them."

Stigler joined the army in November 2013 and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in 2015. The mission was his first combat deployment.

Stigler has received the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Korea Defense Service Medal, the Overseas Service Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star and the Parachutist Badge.

Stigler was posthumously promoted from specialist to sergeant, the Army said.

Brooks joined the Army in July 2012 and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division. He was previously deployed to Afghanistan from June to November 2014.

Brooks has received the Army Commendation medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Iraq Campaign with Campaign Star, the Parachutist Medal and the Air Assault Badge.

Both Brooks and Stigler were posthumously awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal and Combat Action Badge.