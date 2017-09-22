You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two Durham County schools are on the state's shortlist of low-performing schools being considered for North Carolina's new Innovative School District, despite Durham school leaders' requests to be excluded from the program.

The ISD, formerly known as the Achievement School District, will take five struggling schools from across the state and hand them over to charter school operators, who will manage and run the schools in an effort to improve their academic performance. Two schools will be chosen this year, and three next year.

On Friday afternoon, the State Department of Public Instruction announced that it had shortened its list of schools under consideration from 48 to six. They are:

Durham Public Schools – Glenn Elementary

Durham Public Schools – Lakewood Elementary

Nash-Rocky Mount Schools – Williford Elementary

Northampton County Schools – Willis Hare Elementary

Robeson County Schools – R B Dean Elementary

Robeson County Schools – Southside Ashpole Elementary

In a statement, Durham Public Schools Superintendent Bert L’Homme said his district is already working to improve Glenn and Lakewood elementary schools.

"Our school board and staff know that our students will be served best by school reforms that come with local accountability. We intend to move forward with our plans for Glenn and Lakewood," L’Homme said.

In a letter to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction last week, Durham's Board of Education chairman said the district is already working "to design and pursue innovative strategies" to improve their low-performing schools and asked that they not be included in the ISD.

"(W)e strongly request that the targeted initiatives to transform these schools not be derailed by including them in this experiment," DPS board Chairman Mike Lee wrote, adding that Durham County residents would not support the "loss of local control" if the ISD took over any of their schools.

The schools are being considered because their performance scores are among the lowest 5 percent in the state.

Schools chosen for the ISD will be turned over to charter school operators, which means their local school boards will no longer have a say in the staffing, instruction or other educational matters at those schools. However, the school boards will still be responsible for maintaining the buildings, making sure they have the appropriate furniture and equipment and continuing to provide transportation for the students.

But just because a district asks not to participate doesn't mean it will be removed from consideration.

"You know, in a perfect world, it would be great of course if everybody was willing to participate," said ISD Superintendent Eric Hall. "I think the task that I have to stick to and stay focused on is, in the end, what do we need to do to ensure the success of the students and the schools. For me that’s going to be front and center."

The school districts' reactions are not surprising. Lt. Gov. Dan Forest predicted the pushback last year, saying he expected "some turf wars" between the ISD and local school systems but said the "calculated risk" was necessary to help low-performing schools.

Hall, who became ISD superintendent in May, is hoping to avoid those turf wars and said he wants to work in partnership with local communities to help choose charter operators to take control of the schools.

"We will have a process to ensure that community voice and community representation is involved in that matching," he said. "My goal is not for us to just pick somebody from sitting here at the office based on an application. Our task is how do we look at what we know the school needs and what the values of that school community really are and match an operator that’s going to match those values."