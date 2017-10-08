You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two people died in a single-vehicle crash on United State Route 1 near Olive Branch Lane in New Hill.

The wreck was reported on Sunday, but it is not confirmed when the incident occurred.

A Jeep went off the left side of US-1, went down the embankment, ran into a tree and overturned.

Both male passengers were ejected from the car and died from their injuries.