Local News
Two dead in single-vehicle wreck on US-1
Posted 48 minutes ago
Updated 43 minutes ago
New Hill, N.C. — Two people died in a single-vehicle crash on United State Route 1 near Olive Branch Lane in New Hill.
The wreck was reported on Sunday, but it is not confirmed when the incident occurred.
A Jeep went off the left side of US-1, went down the embankment, ran into a tree and overturned.
Both male passengers were ejected from the car and died from their injuries.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.