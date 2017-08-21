You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Four people were found dead in a Halifax County home Monday morning after what authorities have described as a home invasion.

A family member went to check on the residents of the home at 980 Fishing Creek Road in the Glenview community west of Enfield and found the bodies, Sheriff Wes Tripp said Monday

The names of the victims haven't been released, but Tripp said they were two married couples. All four had been shot while sitting at the kitchen table, where they had been playing cards, he said.

"It's very much upsetting. I knew two of these people personally," the sheriff said during an afternoon news conference.

Some items were missing from the home, but there were no apparent signs of a struggle, Tripp said. He declined to say what had been taken.

No other details were released.

According to county tax records, the home is owned by James and Janice Harris.

The State Bureau of Investigation and sheriff's offices in Edgecombe, Northampton and Warren counties are assisting with the investigation.

Investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies set up road blocks near the home to hand out fliers and ask if anyone had seen anything suspicious.