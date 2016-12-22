You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16efa

— Two Raleigh men have been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting death of a clerk shot in October at a Zebulon convenience store.

Darius Dontae McCalston, 28, of 810 Powell St., and Omari Alexander Smith, 23, of 739 Church St., are each charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy.

Grecia Angelica Montes, 20, is charged with accessory after the fact in the shooting.

McCalston and Smith were both in custody for other crimes when they were charged Wednesday.

According to investigators, two masked people entered the Shop N Go on N.C. Highway 39 shortly after 11 p.m. on Oct. 27 and shot Al Shami Esmai, 29, and Ricky Lynch, 51.

Esmail was pronounced dead at the scene, and Lynch suffered serious but not-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with additional information about the incident should should call the Johnston County Sheriff's Office at 919-989-5010.