Two charged with murder in fatal shooting of Zebulon convenience store clerk

Posted 9:42 a.m. today
Updated 9:47 a.m. today

Zebulon, N.C. — Two Raleigh men have been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting death of a clerk shot in October at a Zebulon convenience store.

Darius Dontae McCalston, 28, of 810 Powell St., and Omari Alexander Smith, 23, of 739 Church St., are each charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy.

Grecia Angelica Montes, 20, is charged with accessory after the fact in the shooting.

McCalston and Smith were both in custody for other crimes when they were charged Wednesday.

According to investigators, two masked people entered the Shop N Go on N.C. Highway 39 shortly after 11 p.m. on Oct. 27 and shot Al Shami Esmai, 29, and Ricky Lynch, 51.

Esmail was pronounced dead at the scene, and Lynch suffered serious but not-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with additional information about the incident should should call the Johnston County Sheriff's Office at 919-989-5010.

  • Jim Smith Dec 22, 11:17 a.m.
    I completely agree there needs to be stiffer penalties, but we have to go after the intimidation that goes on in neighborhoods too. The culture in many drug neighborhoods stifles the ability for kids to not be exposed to this nonsense. We need to give police and government more power to go after these hoodlums and clean up the streets and we have to make sure that children everywhere in America are being properly educated for success in the world. Much of this problem stems from the economic side as well. They can't be left to feel hopeless or we fail because they will seek an income through crime.

  • Jim Smith Dec 22, 11:09 a.m.
    What's it gonna take. I am so sick of seeing this behavior continue.Is it education? Is it poor environment? Is it culture? Drugs? Gangs?A little or a lot of each of these?Three lives wasted!!! And for what?! When are we going to start doing something about it?! I am sick of the gang and drug culture in this country destroying our kids and turning them into irresponsible adults!Does our government give a cr^p about it at all? Look at what heroin has done to Chicago and the Northeast.Look at what meth has done to the Southeast. Isn't it time we start using a multi-pronged attack to resolve this or control it better? Our Federal government has got to bring the hammer down on tightening the border and going after cartels.If Mexico and places like it can't handle it or are too corrupt to handle it then its time to tell them to step aside and send in the military.Bush Sr. was considering this before he left the White House.Tom Clancy's book "Clear and Present Danger" was based on it.

  • Joel Rado Dec 22, 11:03 a.m.
    Georgia has the two strikes and you are out for repeat violent offenders.

  • Mike Kallam Dec 22, 10:46 a.m.
    From the look on their faces it is just another day at the office as far as they are concerned. As career criminals at the young ages of 23 & 28 they seem just as happy in jail as out. Until our justice systems steps up and starts handing out real punishment they and many other criminals like them who do not value the lives of others nor their own will continue the cycle of violence.