Two charged in May abduction of Hoke County child

Hoke County, N.C. — Two people were charged last week in connection with the abduction of a Hoke County child earlier this year, authorities said.

Authorities responded to a child abduction call on May 1 and a woman told deputies that her son had been taken from her following a verbal altercation.

Investigators determined that the boy had been taken to Lumberton and was abandoned at an occupied home belonging to a member of his biological mother’s family, according to the Hoke County Sheriff's Office.

Police said Jermain Alexander Kelly, 28, of Aberdeen, has been charged with second-degree kidnapping, abduction of a child, larceny of a motor vehicle, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, interfering with emergency communications and misdemeanor larceny.

Julisha Nicole Hemingway, 25, of Loris, South Carolina, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and two counts of revisiting a public officer. She was being held under $75,000 secured bond and is awaiting extradition to North Carolina, police said

