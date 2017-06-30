Traffic
Two cars, Cary PD motorcycle involved in crash
Posted 41 minutes ago
Updated 40 minutes ago
Cary, N.C. — A Cary police officer was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a car involved in a wreck careened into his motorcycle.
A town spokeswoman said two cars collided at the intersection of Ten-Ten and Kildare Farm roads, and one of them slid into the motorcycle officer.
Both of the vehicle drivers were also taken to WakeMed. None of the drivers was believed to have life-threatening injuries.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.