You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18TJ8

— A Cary police officer was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a car involved in a wreck careened into his motorcycle.

A town spokeswoman said two cars collided at the intersection of Ten-Ten and Kildare Farm roads, and one of them slid into the motorcycle officer.

Both of the vehicle drivers were also taken to WakeMed. None of the drivers was believed to have life-threatening injuries.