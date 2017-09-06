You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/192lx

— The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after two students were killed in a crash in front of Campbell University on Wednesday evening.

Authorities said the crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 421 in Harnett County when a car crashed into a Duke Energy truck.

The school said both of the students killed were men, but their names were not released, pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities said the accident appeared to be weather related, as it was raining heavily at the time.

A spokeswoman for the university said counselors will be on site Thursday to help students and staff.