Two Campbell University students killed in crash
Posted 9:17 p.m. today
Updated 48 minutes ago
Buies Creek, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after two students were killed in a crash in front of Campbell University on Wednesday evening.
Authorities said the crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 421 in Harnett County when a car crashed into a Duke Energy truck.
The school said both of the students killed were men, but their names were not released, pending notification of next of kin.
Authorities said the accident appeared to be weather related, as it was raining heavily at the time.
A spokeswoman for the university said counselors will be on site Thursday to help students and staff.
