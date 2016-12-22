Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh’s about to get a whole lot badder.
Permits were issued last week for work on the city’s second location of burger chain Bad Daddy’s Burgers, which will be located in the new Olive Park shopping center at 9400 Falls of Neuse Road in North Raleigh. The chain currently has a location in downtown Raleigh’s Seaboard Station.
Olive Park will be anchored by Raleigh’s first Sprouts Farmers Market/grocery store, which received permits back in September. The center will offer visitors a number of dining options beyond Bad Daddy’s: a City Barbecue, a Chronic Tacos, and a Papa Murphy’s Pizza.
Read more: Raleigh Public Record: Development Beat
WRAL.com has a content sharing partnership with Raleigh Public Record, a non-profit online news organization focused on coverage of Raleigh and local government.
