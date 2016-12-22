You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Raleigh’s about to get a whole lot badder.

Permits were issued last week for work on the city’s second location of burger chain Bad Daddy’s Burgers, which will be located in the new Olive Park shopping center at 9400 Falls of Neuse Road in North Raleigh. The chain currently has a location in downtown Raleigh’s Seaboard Station.

Olive Park will be anchored by Raleigh’s first Sprouts Farmers Market/grocery store, which received permits back in September. The center will offer visitors a number of dining options beyond Bad Daddy’s: a City Barbecue, a Chronic Tacos, and a Papa Murphy’s Pizza.

