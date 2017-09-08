You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office charged two men Friday in connection with the May fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man.

Devour Roland Hodges Jr., 18, and Davonte Quamae McDuffie, 17, both of Raeford, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in connection with the death of Chavez Christian Lockhart, 20.

Lockhart was found in the driver's seat of his car on May 24 with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Hodges is in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Fort Jackson at the time of his arrest. Both suspects are being held at the Hoke County Detention Center.

Lockhart was the half-brother of Shaniya Davis, a 5-year-old girl Fayetteville found murdered in 2009. Her body was recovered in Lee County days after she was reported missing by her mother.