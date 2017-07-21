You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two 17-year-olds were seriously injured in a single-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Bay Valley Raod and Bunn Road in Johnston County around 7:10 p.m. Friday.

The driver was speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour.

They were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the car.

Both are in serious but stable condition at WakeMed.

The driver has been charged with speeding, careless and reckless driving and failure to wear a seatbelt.

The passenger has been charged with failure to wear a seatbelt.