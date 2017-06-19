Read More
Read More
Read More
33 NC counties are under alert, including Wake, Durham, Orange, Nash, and Chatham counties. Details
Published: 2017-06-19 23:54:00
Updated: 2017-06-20 00:00:40
Posted 11:54 p.m. yesterday
Updated 12:00 a.m. today
After Monday night's severe weather, a cold front will slip in making Tuesday much cloudier and cooler, WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said.
While it will be cooler and not as humid, scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday and for the remainder of the week.
"Tuesday has a high chance of precipitation with a 60 or 70 percent chance of rain during the day and Tuesday night," Maze said.
Maze said the chance for rain will continue definitely through Wednesday, with rain still possible into Thursday and Friday.
"The precipitation chance drops off some, but it still remains."
The wet weather will be accompanied by temperatures in the 80s that will be intensified by high humidity.
The forecast won't turn sunny until Saturday with partly cloudy skies and a smaller chance of rain.
Meteorologists are watching Tropical Storm Bret in the Atlantic Ocean that could affect rain in the more distant future
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.