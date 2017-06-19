You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

After Monday night's severe weather, a cold front will slip in making Tuesday much cloudier and cooler, WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said.

While it will be cooler and not as humid, scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday and for the remainder of the week.

"Tuesday has a high chance of precipitation with a 60 or 70 percent chance of rain during the day and Tuesday night," Maze said.

Maze said the chance for rain will continue definitely through Wednesday, with rain still possible into Thursday and Friday.

"The precipitation chance drops off some, but it still remains."

The wet weather will be accompanied by temperatures in the 80s that will be intensified by high humidity.

The forecast won't turn sunny until Saturday with partly cloudy skies and a smaller chance of rain.

Meteorologists are watching Tropical Storm Bret in the Atlantic Ocean that could affect rain in the more distant future