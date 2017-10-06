You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19KBQ

— Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials on Friday displayed mock explosive devices and answered questions about TSA safety procedures and protocols, part of the federal agency’s effort to heighten awareness about what the agency does to keep airline passengers safe.

RDU officials said that no incident at the airport prompted the demonstration. The TSAa simply likes to explain why certain security procedures, like taking off shoes, removing laptops and taking out liquids, are essential for safety.

As an explosives expert said at the demonstration, the security steps work.

TSA explosives specialist Tony Aguilera showed off a table of innocuous items that could be vessels for disaster. He pointed out that someone can fit an explosive in the sole of a shoe or even in a flip flop.

When screeners look at shoes in the X-rays, they're trained to look for certain abnormalities. The same goes for computers—they can be rigged up as bombs—and baby bottles, which can contain explosive liquids.

"Before 911, we didnt' have any of this. It was roll the dice," Aguiler said. "Today, folks are going to be hard-pressed to get explosives through the checkpoint."

Aguiler says agents regularly run through bomb simulators in shoes and other items to see if screeners catch them. The tests are a way the TSA tries to ensure screeners don't get complacent.

The testing is ongoing at airports across the country.