Trump voters thrilled with promised action on border wall

Posted 1:17 a.m. today
Updated 59 minutes ago

By ASTRID GALVAN, Associated Press

PHOENIX — President Donald Trump's announcement that he is taking steps toward building a U.S.-Mexico border wall was welcome news for voters who say they're glad he is following through on one of his biggest campaign promises.

Trump's renewed vow Wednesday to seize control of the border hit close to home for Peggy Davis, whose cattle ranch near Tombstone, Arizona, is about 25 miles north of the border.

She says stretches desperately need more barriers but a wall alone won't stop illegal crossings or drug smuggling.

"We desperately need (Border Patrol) agents closer to the border," Davis said.

Trump vowed to make Mexico pay for the wall along the 1,954-mile border, suggesting a tax on Mexican imports as a funding mechanism.

Mexico opposes the wall and has repeatedly said it won't pay.

Critics in the U.S. say the president lacks a viable financial plan for building the wall.

One-third of the border already has some form of barrier, ranging from tall steel barricades to wire-mesh and livestock fencing.

Jerry Blackburn, a 67-year-old retired county building official from rural Tazewell, Virginia, voted for Trump and supports his calls for cracking down on sanctuary cities and refugees coming to the U.S. Blackburn, a Republican, said illegal immigration "has diluted our workforce and is a heavy burden to our people."

He says the multibillion-dollar price tag of the wall is "not a big number when you look at the whole scope of things," and he's not bothered that vast stretches of the border already have fencing.

"It's not like we're going to start from scratch," he said. "It's not like we're building from the Gulf to the ocean. We're just finishing something that's already been started."

Immigration has long been a unifying issue for conservatives, especially in border states that bear the brunt of immigrant and drug smuggling. The issue has rallied people to vote Republican around the country over the years, including immigrants such as Mercedes B. Izquierdo of Miami.

The retired saleswoman left Cuba 50 years ago and strongly backs Trump's border efforts.

"I think that building a wall is an excellent, perfect idea. There's so much we have to do," she said. "There are so many people coming from South America that are coming to destroy our country. Terrorists and criminals are looking to harm us."

Zachery Henry, a 23-year-old public relations and social media specialist in Houston, doesn't expect an expensive or towering concrete barrier but he says the U.S. does need to do something about drugs smuggled from Mexico.

"I think that would be my primary concern. I'm not too concerned about illegal immigrant s," Henry said.

In Arizona, problems with immigration have frequently boiled up as a political issue. The 2010 killing of border rancher Robert Krentz— still unsolved but blamed on drug smugglers — helped galvanize support for SB1070. The state's landmark immigration crackdown required law enforcement to determine the immigration status of someone arrested or detained if there was reasonable suspicion they were in the country illegally.

Six years later, Trump rallied that base again.

Davis says she doesn't see border crossers or smugglers often on her family's cattle ranch, but the issue persists.

Late last year, a smuggler driving a truck filled with drugs fled onto her ranch, leading Border Patrol agents on a chase through her pasture. Davis says the driver of the truck eventually stopped and fled.

"We have evidence that they're back in our area again," she said.

John Barnes, a 60-year-old retiree in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said he likes what he sees so far from Trump regarding the border wall and infrastructure proposals.

"I think we got to do something down there at the border," Barnes said. "It's a shovel-ready project."

Barnes said he wasn't too concerned about the cost of the wall because he believes the federal government has already spent billions of dollars on schooling and health care for immigrants in the country illegally.

"I wish Obama would have started this," he said.

AP writers Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami, Frank Bajak in Houston, Russell Contreras in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Michael Kunzelman in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, contributed to this report.

10 Comments

10 Comments

  • Jim Frei Jan 27, 9:47 a.m.
    I invite the ignorant Trump voters to read about the Siegfried Line, the Atlantic Wall, the Maginot Line, the Berlin Wall, and the Alamo. All of these walls proved to be follies and were eventually breached.

  • William Wall Jan 27, 9:47 a.m.
    Ok Karen if you want to play that game. I will help pay for the wall, but I will not pay for Planned Parenthood for I do not support Abortion. Cut welfare, for I do not believe in paying for support for these welfare leeches who have babies so they can get a check. Heck i do not support half of the liberal spending in this country, thus only tax me for the things I support and will gladly pay that portion to "Build the Wall". You Stupid Libs are just need to get over it. By definition if they are illegal they need to go. If the Wall will keep one family from experiencing their son or daughter from Mexican Heroin, I am in full support. I personally know of lady who was killed my a drunk illegal, left the scene and escaped back to Mexico. "BUILD THE WALL"

  • John Archer Jan 27, 9:41 a.m.
    This wall will not solve either of those problems. It will cost us trillions of dollars in the long run, not only because it will cost more than they're telling you it will, and the cost of maintenance is incredibly high. How about we put that money towards drug rehab, education, and jobs programs? That would help our citizens infinitely more than a wall.

  • John Archer Jan 27, 9:38 a.m.
    Well, I imagine it's not going to get done any time soon. One, he's already backing away from the 20% tariff because it's illegal to do that, and two, the SCOTUS ruled quite a long time ago that a government infrastructure program such as this wall cannot be built with government funds if the cost/benefit ratio can't justify it. Both of these things are extremely important for long term government functioning, and overturning either would lead to problems we don't need.

  • Karen Hahn Jan 27, 9:30 a.m.
    Those who are so delighted by it should sign up to pay for it themselves, perhaps through a special tax on them. Those who are opposed shouldn't have to pay a dime.

  • Paul Gemborys Jr Jan 27, 9:19 a.m.
    It's going to be magnificent!

  • Chris Cole Jan 27, 9:18 a.m.
    No one is saying it like that. You assume that we want criminals in here when a small percentage are, but the rest aren't.

    The thing that makes people sympathetic towards most illegal immigrants is that their lives are awful in Mexico and Central America. Yes, their countries need to do a better job in creating jobs and getting rid political corruption and the cartels, but until then, people will continue to flee so they can find a better life.

    It's hard for those people to pay for visas because they make so little to afford the visa. It's not a compassion case here, but it gets annoying when people keep making it seem that every illegal coming over here is coming to transfer/sell drugs or to rape anyone in sight.

  • Rod Runner Jan 27, 9:18 a.m.
    First of all, they said they'd pay for it with a 20% tax on imports?

    We all know that the 20% would be passed on to us, right? So we'll all be automatically 20% poorer for all the things we buy that are sourced from Mexico.

    Also, you think illegals pay zero taxes? How do you figure? Just believing what you are told without any critical thinking of your own?

    Let's for sake of argument say that they don't pay income taxes, or SS tax, or Medicaid tax. I'll give you that.

    First of all, they buy goods, so they pay sales tax.

    They drive cars, so they pay registration fees, which are taxes.

    They pay rent to live. The owners of the rental properties pay property tax, so the immigrant has paid the tax.

    And in the end, even if these people were legal and paid payroll taxes, their pay is so low that they would effectively pay no income tax anyway. Just like some citizens don't pay.
    And you believe a wall will keep narcotics out, really? The Coast Guard would like to talk to you.

  • Xander Bogaerts Jan 27, 9:13 a.m.
    "Show me a 50 foot tall wall, and I'll show you a 51 foot tall ladder"
    This wall is asinine. All that money could be far better spent in other areas. Arts? Veterans? Infrastructure? Education? Pick one!

  • John Jones Jan 27, 9:00 a.m.
    I don't understand why ANYONE would oppose keeping illegals out who pay ZERO taxes and narcotics from entering the US.