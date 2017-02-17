You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— President Donald Trump took aim at the media after the White House adamantly denied a report that the National Guard would be used to round up unauthorized immigrants.

White House officials said the Department of Homeland Security draft proposal was rejected.

Shortly after that report, Trump tweeted his disgust with the media.

Ryan Thornburg, an associate professor with UNC School of Media and Journalism, said journalists shouldn't worry about being attacked, but that the situation does mark a difference in the relationship of the executive branch and the press.

“There is a long history of presidents criticizing the media, and he is just taking it to the next level,” he said.

Thursday’s news conference highlighted the turbulent relationship between the press and the president, with an exchange over recent stories on information leaks.

“You know what they said. You saw it. The leaks are real. The news is fake,” Trump said.

“The public doesn’t believe you anymore. Maybe that has something to do with it. I don’t know.”

Thornburg said through his statements, the president is sending his own story to the American public.

“Donald Trump clearly is wanting to sell the story that the American media and journalists in particular are unfair. He’s using a bully pulpit to do that as much as possible, and that is his prerogative.”

Thornburg said it’s now journalists’ responsibility to make sure reports are accurate.

“I think it will be up to the American people to decide whether the press is on their side or whether the president is on their side.”