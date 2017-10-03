Trump to attend Greensboro fundraiser

Greensboro, N.C. — President Donald Trump will return to North Carolina this weekend for a campaign fundraiser.
A $2,700-per-person dinner on Saturday is set for the home of businessman Louis DeJoy and his wife, Aldona Wos, who served as secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services under former Gov. Pat McCrory.
Wos now serves as vice chairwoman of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships.
DeJoy has been a major GOP donor, giving tens of thousands of dollars to Trump's campaign, to the Republican National Committee and to Republican parties in numerous states, according to campaign finance filings with the Federal Elections Commission.
