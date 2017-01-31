You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17BQu

President Donald Trump on Tuesday will make his pick to fill the vacant seat on the Supreme Court after teasing the announcement Monday on Twitter.

Trump is trying to change the debate from his travel ban and the related protests at airports across the country to the open seat. The new Supreme Court justice could tip the scales on the bench for big issues like abortion and immigration.

Trump has two names at the top of his Supreme Court list: Neil Gorsuch and Thomas Hardiman.

"(It's) a person who is unbelievably highly respected, and I think you will be very impressed with this person," Trump said of his choice.

I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.) — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Democrats say they will look at the nominee's positions and fight if needed.

"If they are far breathers from the right or the left, they need not apply as far as I'm concerned," said Illinois Senator Dick Durbin.

The President is making his selection after he fired the acting attorney general, Sally Yates, who said she would not defend Trump's travel ban. She sent a letter to the Justice Department saying she's not convinced the executive order instituting a limited ban is legal.

Hours after sending the letter, Trump fired her, elevating another lawyer who he says will uphold the ban.

"He's made sure that every way possible, we get down the path of securing this country," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

The travel ban may be one of the big cases the Supreme Court could decide as the new justice could swing the court to the right.

"Judging is about ultimately the law as it is, not the law as it should be according to the subjective beliefs of the judge," said lawyer Jason Murray.

House and Senate Democrats kept that in mind as they protested the travel ban on the steps of the Supreme Court.