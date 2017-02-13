You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Eric Trump told the New York Times on Sunday that his family's hotel business is considering an expansion into Charlotte and other “trendy” cities, such as Austin, Texas, and Nashville.

Trump and his brother, Donald Jr., spoke at length to the newspaper about their role in running the family businesses while their father steps away to focus on his role as president of the United States.

In the course of that conversation, the brothers mentioned their Scion brand, a lower-priced alternative to the Trump hotels, as a possibility for mid-sized cities.

According to the Times report, Eric Trump said Scion was scouting locations in Dallas.