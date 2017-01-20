You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Within hours of taking the oath, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday night ordering federal agencies to ease the burden of the Affordable Care Act.

The executive order was Trump's first since becoming President of the United States and referred to Obamacare as "pending repeal," according to NBC News