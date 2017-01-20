WRAL TV
Trump signs executive order on Obamacare hours after taking oath
Posted 43 minutes ago
Updated 17 minutes ago
Within hours of taking the oath, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday night ordering federal agencies to ease the burden of the Affordable Care Act.
The executive order was Trump's first since becoming President of the United States and referred to Obamacare as "pending repeal," according to NBC News
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.