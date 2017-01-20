WRAL TV

Trump signs executive order on Obamacare hours after taking oath

President Donald Trump is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family as he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in the President's Room of the Senate on Capitol Hill in Washington. From left are, his granddaughter Arabella Rose, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence, Ivanka Trump, and the president's wife, Melania Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

Within hours of taking the oath, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday night ordering federal agencies to ease the burden of the Affordable Care Act.

The executive order was Trump's first since becoming President of the United States and referred to Obamacare as "pending repeal," according to NBC News

