President Donald Trump sent a confusing tweet early Wednesday morning that was later taken down and replaced by a second post, acknowledging the odd wording in the first.

Trump's first tweet, in its entirety, read, "Despite the constant negative press convfefe." The tweet generated more than 130,000 likes on the social media site before it was taken down.

The original tweet was deleted a few hours later, but another tweet sent from Trump's account followed, asking if anyone could find out the original's true meaning.