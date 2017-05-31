National News

Trump sends confusing 'covfefe' tweet, lighting up Twitter

Posted 6:45 a.m. today

President Donald Trump speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, Monday, May 29, 2017, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump sent a confusing tweet early Wednesday morning that was later taken down and replaced by a second post, acknowledging the odd wording in the first.

Trump's first tweet, in its entirety, read, "Despite the constant negative press convfefe." The tweet generated more than 130,000 likes on the social media site before it was taken down.

Trump sends confusing tweet

The original tweet was deleted a few hours later, but another tweet sent from Trump's account followed, asking if anyone could find out the original's true meaning.

Trump sends confusing tweet

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all