Trump's pick for Army secretary drops out, cites business conflict
Posted 12:09 a.m. today
Updated 51 minutes ago
Vincent Viola, a billionaire Wall Street trader and President Trump's nominee for Army secretary, has withdrawn his name from consideration, according to a senior administration official. He said that distancing himself from his business would be too difficult.
"Mr. Viola has informed President Trump that he will be unable to accept his nomination to serve as secretary of the Army as the challenges of separating Mr. Viola from the organizations that he has built over the last thirty-five years have proven insurmountable," a statement from Viola's team said.
"I am deeply honored to have been considered for this post, and appreciate the confidence President Trump showed in me," Viola said. "I offer my continued support for President Trump and his administration, and look forward to re-doubling my efforts to support the Army and its veterans as a private citizen."
He is the first of nominee selected by President Trump to drop out before consideration.
