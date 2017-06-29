Entertainment

President ridicules female TV host's looks, calls her crazy

Posted 10:36 a.m. today
Updated 20 minutes ago

By JULIE BYKOWICZ, Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watching.

In a series of tweets Thursday morning, the president went after Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who have criticized Trump on their MSNBC show "Morning Joe."

"I heard poorly rated @Morning Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came ... to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!"

Brzezinski responded on Twitter by posting a photograph of a Cheerios box that has the phrase "made for little hands." Critics looking to get under the president's skin have long suggested that his hands appear smaller than usual for his frame.

"It's a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job," NBC News spokeswoman Lorie Acio said in a statement.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about the tweets, including what it was that set the president off.

About two hours before the president's tweets, Brzezinski said on the show that "it's not normal behavior" for any leader to be tweeting about people's appearances, bullying, lying, undermining managers and throwing people under the bus.

Saying that if any business executive behaved the way Trump does, "There would be concern that perhaps the person who runs the company is out of his mind."

On their Wednesday show, Brzezinski and Scarborough roundly mocked Trump for displaying in several of his golf resorts a fake Time Magazine cover featuring himself.

"That's needy," Brzezinski said on the show.

About 15 minutes before the president himself tweeted, White House social media director Dan Scavino similarly attacked the hosts.

"#DumbAsARockMika and lover #JealousJoe are lost, confused & saddened since @POTUS @realDonaldTrump stopped returning their calls! Unhinged," Scavino wrote on his personal account.

Trump was correct that the MSNBC hosts spent time at the president's Florida resort, a visit that Scarborough said was to arrange a Trump interview.

The hosts confirmed they are engaged to be married earlier this month.

___

AP television writer David Bauder contributed to this report from New York.

  • Chris Perdue Jun 29, 11:45 a.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    I agree, but if they had done their jobs the last eight years you would know the rich got even richer under President Obama. They were lapdogs for the previous administration. Just yesterday, CNN had a long piece about President Obama's new jeans. There was no hardcore reporting on issues for the last eight years.

  • John Smith Jun 29, 11:44 a.m.
    user avatar

    Eh, this one likes to post mean tweets...the last one liked to host beer summits and degrading rap/contemporary R&B "artists" at the WH and call them great role models for the children. Whatever.

  • Raleigh Rose Jun 29, 11:32 a.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread



    Just because you don't like what the media reports doesn't make it untrue. If Trump didn't make the ridiculous claims he makes, say that things that he does like this for example, then maybe the media could focus on what he's doing in regards to his job. The problem is that he tweets stuff like this all the time. He lies all the time. Is the media not supposed to report on all the lies he tells?

    This is not the first time he's attacked a woman's appearance. Is that really what you want in a POTUS? Is this really what he should be focusing on? Caring about?

  • John Archer Jun 29, 11:32 a.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    I miss the days when the Federal Government actually tried to work FOR the citizens and not just for their rich friends and their own interests. A great percentage of the media is trying to keep us informed on what these criminals are up to, and try to educate those that refuse to see what a mess we're in. What you call attacks are actually just calling him out on his inability to act like an adult.

  • Chris Perdue Jun 29, 11:25 a.m.
    user avatar

    I actually used to watch these two for a while in the morning when I was getting ready for work. Only for 20-30 minutes. Since they got engaged, it has become unwatchable. The hate and vitriol makes them sound like scorned lovers or high school bullies. I actually caught about five minutes yesterday and today, and thought this will illicit a response. They are so far from news and their pompous and snarky attitudes and under breath comments along with her squeals and oh-my-lord commentary make them sound like a couple of teenagers. Typical attitudes of were are smarter, richer, and better than you so you should take our word as gospel. Don't they know that is what got him elected in the first place?

  • Tom Estep Jun 29, 11:12 a.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    That should read "too much time on his tiny hands"

  • Tom Estep Jun 29, 11:10 a.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    Sometimes when you drain the swamp, all you are left with is what sank to the bottom and got stuck in the mud. That about sums up this current administration.

  • Brenda Lawrence Jun 29, 11:10 a.m.
    user avatar

    It's shocking that it's not shocking anymore. Just another day with a lunatic running the USA.

  • Marvin Sanderford Jun 29, 11:03 a.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    Yeah, I miss the days when the office of the President of the US was held in high esteem by the citizenry as well as the media. Yep, I miss the days when the media weren't more focused on attacking a head of state because they do not share the same party affiliations, or of a media that MAKES the news instead of reporting it.

  • Quid Malmborg Jun 29, 10:53 a.m.
    user avatar

    Draining the Swamp and filling it in with his own brand of TRASH. So unfit. Filth.

More...

 

 