— President Donald Trump replaced the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday night, shortly after he fired the acting attorney general, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Unlike the firing of Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, the replacement of Acting ICE Director Daniel Ragsdale came with no explanation. Ragsdale was replaced by Thomas Homan, ICE’s executive associate director of enforcement and removal operations since 2013.

“I am confident that he will continue to serve as a strong, effective leader for the man and women of ICE,” John Kelly, the secretary of Homeland Security, said in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside him to ensure that we enforce our immigration laws in the interior of the United States consistent with the national interest.”

Homan has nearly 30 years of immigration enforcement experience and has served as a police officer in New York, a U.S. Border Patrol agent, a special agent with the former U.S. Immigration and naturalization Service as well as a supervisory agent and deputy assistant director for investigations at ICE.