Trump denounces 'disgrace' of reports of Russian ties to him
Posted 2:05 p.m. today
Updated 56 minutes ago
NEW YORK — A defiant President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday adamantly denied reports that Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him, calling it a "tremendous blot" on the record of the intelligence community if material with any such allegations had been released.
The incoming president, in his first news conference since late July, firmly chided news organizations for publishing the material late Tuesday night. After weeks of scoffing at reports that Russians had interfered in the election, he conceded publicly for the first time that Russia was likely responsible for the hacking of the Democratic National Committee. "As far as hacking, I think it was Russia," he said and quickly added that the United States is hacked by other countries as well, including China.
Trump's extraordinary defense against the unsubstantiated intelligence report, just nine days before his inauguration, dominated a highly anticipated press conference in which he also announced a new Cabinet member, detailed his plans to disentangle himself from his sprawling global business empire, gave his outlook on the future of the "Obamacare" health care law and said he would soon nominate someone to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court.
"I think it's a disgrace that information would be let out. I saw the information, I read the information outside of that meeting," he said, a reference to a classified briefing he received from intelligence leaders. "It's all fake news, it's phony stuff, it didn't happen," Trump said in a news conference that saw him repeatedly joust with reporters. "It was gotten by opponents of ours."
Asked about his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump boasted that it is an improvement over what he called America's current "horrible relationship with Russia" and did not criticize the Russian leader for any interference in the election.
"If Putin likes Donald Trump, guess what, folks, that's called an asset not a liability. I don't know if I'm going to get along with Vladimir Putin — I hope I do — but there's a good chance I won't."
Trump, Vice President-elect Mike Pence and incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer also denounced the report about Russia's influence on Trump, and the incoming president said it never should have been released. He thanked some news organizations for showing restraint.
A U.S. official told The Associated Press on Tuesday night that intelligence officials had informed Trump last week about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because the official was not allowed to publicly discuss the matter.
Trump and President Barack Obama were briefed on the intelligence community's findings last week, the official said.
Media outlets reported on the document late Tuesday and Trump denounced it on Twitter before his news conference as "fake news," suggesting he was being persecuted for defeating other GOP presidential hopefuls and Democrat Hillary Clinton in the election.
The dossier contains unproven information about close coordination between Trump's inner circle and Russians about hacking into Democratic accounts as well as unproven claims about unusual sexual activities by Trump among other suggestions attributed to anonymous sources. The Associated Press has not authenticated any of the claims.
Only days from his inauguration as the nation's 45th president, Trump announced that he would nominate David Shulkin to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, elevating him from his current role as VA undersecretary.
He promised that a replacement for the health care overhaul would be offered "essentially simultaneously" with the repeal of Obama's signature health law — something that would be virtually impossible to quickly pass given the complexity of the policy changes. Republicans agree on repealing the law but nearly seven years after its passage have failed to reach agreement on its replacement.
Trump has repeatedly said that repealing and replacing "Obamacare" was a top priority, but has never fully explained how he plans to do it. House Speaker Paul Ryan has said that the House would seek to take both steps "concurrently."
Turning to his plans to build a border wall along the southern border, Trump said he would immediately begin negotiations with Mexico on funding his promised wall after he takes office. He again vowed that "Mexico will pay for the wall but it will be reimbursed." Trump recommitted to his plans to impose a border tax on manufacturers who shut plants and move production abroad. While the tax policy could retain jobs, it would also carry the risk of increasing prices for consumers.
Trump also said he would probably name his choice to fill the vacancy left by the death of Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia in about two weeks after the inauguration.
And he announced his plans for the future of the Trump Organization, bringing to the podium attorney Sheri Dillon of Morgan Lewis, who worked with the Trump Organization on the arrangement.
Dillon said the Trump Organization would continue to pursue deals in the U.S., though Trump will relinquish control of the company to his sons and an executive, put his business assets in a trust and take other steps to isolate himself from his business. She said Trump "should not be expected to destroy the company he built."
The move appears to contradict a previous pledge by the president-elect. In a tweet last month, Trump vowed to do "no new deals" while in office.
The lawyer said Trump would donate all profits from foreign government payments to his hotels to the U.S. treasury.
And pushing back against some ethics experts, Dillon said the so-called emoluments clause of the U.S. Constitution does not apply to foreign payments to Trump's company. While some ethics officials have said that foreign leaders who pay for rooms and services at his various hotels would run afoul of the constitutional ban on foreign gifts or payments to the president, Dillon referred to it as a "fair-value exchange."
___
Associated Press writer Ken Thomas in Washington and Jonathan Lemire in New York contributed to this report.
___
Follow Julie Pace at http://twitter.com/jpaceDC
Jim McKay Jan 11, 3:30 p.m.
It tickles me pink to hear all these losers crying about THEIR new president. I am loving it so much I can't stop smiling. He has already created jobs and hasn't even took office yet. It's going to be a long 4 years for the left.....Trump Trump Trump
Jim McKay Jan 11, 3:26 p.m.
PETE MULLER And again Trump proved that he is inept for presidency. We knew that for quite some time already. But now he has also become a risk for our national security. If congress has any self respect, Trump's ties to Russia need to be thoroughly investigated. Best to start before the inauguration ceremony. Trump has lied repeatedly about his campaign's contacts with Russian government officials. What is he hiding?
I'm sure he will be investigated just like Obama was with Bill Ayers, Frank Marshall David and Jeramaih Wright.
Pete Muller Jan 11, 2:48 p.m.
And again Trump proved that he is inept for presidency. We knew that for quite some time already. But now he has also become a risk for our national security. If congress has any self respect, Trump's ties to Russia need to be thoroughly investigated. Best to start before the inauguration ceremony. Trump has lied repeatedly about his campaign's contacts with Russian government officials. What is he hiding?
Rusty Shackleford Jan 11, 2:41 p.m.
Seems to me like continuing to support Trump, after all these revelations have come out, is pretty much tantamount to being an accessory to treason. I wonder though, how many of his voters actually do still support him ? I imagine many have had second thoughts since the election.
Grant Sherman Jan 11, 1:56 p.m.
Trump is a national embarrassment and he hasn't even taken office. This is going to be a long four years. I think that he won't be doing a lot of unscripted talks like this because he is so awful at them. He comes across like a spoiled 10 year old. This is what you get when a minority of the country gets to pick the president.
Dmitry Suemeov Jan 11, 1:31 p.m.
Lamario Kelly and Mike Watson,..........That's President-Elect Donald Trump to you! Show the respect the Office demands. You all use words like 'Clowns', 'tRUMPLE's', and tRUMPlethinskin. You all are blinded by Party Politics and have no intentions of supporting your next President and I'd wager that you hope he indeed, fails. Shame on you both.
Lamario Kelly Jan 11, 1:18 p.m.
It just amazes me that some people still think this guy will be good for our country...goes to show how blinded as Americans some of us are...my stance being that he is the President; I hope for our country's sake he will do a decent job but my gut says this guy will not be anywhere as what people have delusioned him to be...each day that goes by makes me more uneasy about this country and the people that voted for this clown thinking he was best for the job.
Mike Watson Jan 11, 1:02 p.m.
It's intereseting that conservatives keep denying anything that comes out as suspicious with tRUMPlethinskin, yet they'l waste millions of dollars doing investigations of Hillary, each of which has shown that there is nothing to prosecute. Conservative's, you'd better get used to it because for the past 8 years you have been a real pain in the tarkus. tRUMPLE's 4 years (unless he gets impeached sooner) will be a constant onslaught of throwing the dirt of his own making into his face.
Clarence Drumgoole Jan 11, 12:04 p.m.
To those in denial that Russia is a threat to the US, news flash, the Earth is round!
Dmitry Suemeov Jan 11, 11:56 a.m.
Donald will do a great job. Hopefully the Media will become honest again without any agendas. Amazing that he's already creating jobs and making America Great Again. MAGA FOR THE WIN!!!!!