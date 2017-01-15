  • Weather

    1 NC county is under alert. Details

Political News

Trump clashes with civil rights leader as inauguration looms

Posted 2:30 a.m. today
Updated 7:20 a.m. today

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. China's Foreign Ministry has rejected President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion that he might use support of Taiwan as a bargaining chip in future negotiations between the two sides. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

By STEVE PEOPLES, Associated Press

NEW YORK — Donald Trump's feud with civil rights icon John Lewis is highlighting the president-elect's willingness to attack any and all political rivals even with his inauguration less than a week away.

The Republican billionaire slammed the Democratic congressman — and his Atlanta-area district — on Saturday, a day after Lewis described Trump as an illegitimate president. Lewis, like a handful of Democratic lawmakers, vowed to skip Trump's Friday swearing-in ceremony.

Trump tweeted that Lewis "should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results."

The incoming president added: "All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!"

Trump continued to jab Lewis on Saturday night, charging that the congressman "should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S."

"I can use all the help I can get!" Trump tweeted.

Trump's response was in line with his aggressive style throughout his unorthodox campaign in which he found political success even while attacking widely lauded figures— a prisoner of war, parents of a slain U.S. soldier, and a beauty queen, among others.

Lewis is among the most revered leaders of the civil rights movement and devoted his life to promoting equal rights for African-Americans. He suffered a fractured skull while leading the march in Selma, Alabama more than a half century ago.

"The tweet is unnecessary, it's unfortunate," former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele, who is African-American, said on MSNBC

"John Lewis has a walk that very few people in this country — least of all Donald Trump — have ever walked. So you have to respect that and pay attention to that in a real sense," Steele said.

One of Lewis' Democratic colleagues, Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., also declared he would skip Trump's inauguration, in part to defend Lewis.

"Trump — who lost the popular vote — has made a series of racist, sexist and bigoted statements. In addition, he has attacked Gold Star parents, veterans such as John McCain and now civil rights icon John Lewis," Lieu said.

He added, "For me, the personal decision not to attend the Inauguration is quite simple: Do I stand with Donald Trump, or do I stand with John Lewis? I am standing with John Lewis."

The weekend clash highlighted the sharp contrast between how many African-Americans view Trump's inauguration compared with that of Barack Obama, the nation's first black president, eight years ago. Trump critics also noted that his aggressive tweet came days before the national holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Trump's assertion that Lewis' district is "falling apart" and "crime infested" is hard to back up with facts.

Georgia's 5th Congressional District, which includes the Atlanta metro region, is considered one of the nation's fastest-growing areas, although its crime and poverty rates are higher than the national average.

The district has an 8.2 percent unemployment rate and the median household income is about $48,000, according to the Census Bureau.

The area also covers part of the upscale Atlanta neighborhood of Buckhead, along with the headquarters for Fortune 500 companies such as Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines, Emory University, Georgia Tech, several historically black colleges and universities and the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the world's busiest.

The Lewis-Trump feud began when the 16-term congressman said he would not attend Trump's swearing-in ceremony. It will mark the first time he skipped an inauguration since joining Congress three decades ago.

"You know, I believe in forgiveness. I believe in trying to work with people. It will be hard. It's going to be very difficult. I don't see this president-elect as a legitimate president," Lewis said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" set to air Sunday.

"I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton," Lewis said.

U.S. intelligence agencies have said that Russia, in a campaign ordered by President Vladimir Putin, meddled in the election to help Trump win. After spending weeks challenging that assessment, Trump finally accepted that the Russians were behind the election-year hacking of Democrats. But he also emphasized that "there was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines."

Triangle Area Special Offers
11 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • John Townsend Jan 15, 11:18 a.m.
    user avatar

    Lewis lost any right to politeness by calling Trump illegitimate. Like it or not, Trump won.

  • Marianne Tioran Jan 15, 11:11 a.m.
    user avatar

    Lewis is slandering Trump.

  • Jenny Miller Jan 15, 10:38 a.m.
    user avatar

    I guess if you are black (democrat) you can say anything without repercussions. I guess if you are female (democrat) you can say anything without repercussions. But why are black republicans called Uncle Tom's...

  • Tony Biancardi Jan 15, 10:37 a.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread



    You have no clue what racism means. Lewis had his scull fractured standing up for rights against people like you and Trump. So yes, he has the right to speak out. Calling him a racist is laughable.

  • Tony Biancardi Jan 15, 10:35 a.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread



    He had his scull fractured by bigots like you, standing up for the right to vote, work, use public bathrooms and be free of racists who don't understand what racism means.

  • Pete Muller Jan 15, 10:23 a.m.
    user avatar

    While Mr. Lewis grew up in poverty working as a child to keep the family fed, the clown elect was sheltered from real life by daddie's riches. Lewis risked his life fighting for justice, while Trump risked a few of his inherited millions developing golf courses for other millionaires. Trump calling Lewis "all talk" would be funny if there weren't the threat that Trump actually wants to lead the country. Although, not many people are actually sure that he wants to.

  • Jenny Miller Jan 15, 10:21 a.m.
    user avatar

    What exactly was Hillary's campaign message? This is why she lost not one presidential campaign but two. I guess the Russians made Hillary not campaign in Michigan or Wisconsin. I guess the Russians made Hillary call 1/2 the country "deplorable". I guess it was the Russians that made Hillary asking for amnesty for MILLIONS of illegals. I guess it was the Russians that made Hillary want abortions up to the day of birth. I guess the Russians made health care "unaffordable". I guess the Russians killed US industry in the Midwest. I guess the Russians turned a blind eye on ISIS in Iraq and Syria. I guess the Russians polarized the country.

  • Kenneth Jones Jan 15, 10:12 a.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    Really? And what Lewis says doesn't matter? Because he's black he can just say anything he wants no matter how true or relevant it is, just because he's black? Not anymore. These so called leaders are pushing racism like never before and we finally have a President who don't mind telling the truth. Shame on you for standing behind a racist bigot like Lewis...

  • Jenny Miller Jan 15, 10:09 a.m.
    user avatar

    I guess we need another election until Hillary is elected. If she losses again. Then we can have another then another then another than another then another then another then another then another then another then another then another then another then another then another then another then another then another...I am sure she would eventually win one of them...

  • Paul Gemborys Jr Jan 15, 9:48 a.m.
    user avatar

    Good on Trump, that guy Lewis is a grandstanding loudmouth with not much to show for all his years in office. These so called civil rights leaders have done so much harm to America, please just grow up!

More...

 

 