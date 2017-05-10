You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— President Donald Trump has appointed Gov. Roy Cooper to a panel that would combat drug addiction and the ongoing opioid crisis.

"We agree that opioid abuse, not only in North Carolina, but across the country, is a significant problem," Cooper said Wednesday.

Cooper said the government wants to transition from an "enforcement model" to a "treatment model."

"What we've got to do is get people to rid themselves of this habit that they have," he said.

It was not clear who else was on the panel, but Cooper said he looks forward to attacking the problem.