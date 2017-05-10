  • Breaking

    Crash closes westbound lanes of I-440 near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh — A crash has closed all westbound lanes of Interstate 440 near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh.

  • Weather

    Severe Weather Map 5 NC counties and 2 VA counties are under alert, including Johnston, Halifax, Mecklenburg, VA, and Northampton counties. Details

@NCCapitol

Trump appoints Gov. Cooper to panel to combat opioid crisis

Posted 8:20 p.m. today

FILE - In this June 24, 2016, file photo, North Carolina Attorney General Roy Cooper speaks during a forum in Charlotte, N.C. The North Carolina legislature on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, seized the initiative in a monthslong effort to weaken Democratic Gov. Cooper, overriding his veto of a Republican bill that would reduce the number of judges on the state Court of Appeals. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

Raleigh, N.C. — President Donald Trump has appointed Gov. Roy Cooper to a panel that would combat drug addiction and the ongoing opioid crisis.

"We agree that opioid abuse, not only in North Carolina, but across the country, is a significant problem," Cooper said Wednesday.

Cooper said the government wants to transition from an "enforcement model" to a "treatment model."

"What we've got to do is get people to rid themselves of this habit that they have," he said.

It was not clear who else was on the panel, but Cooper said he looks forward to attacking the problem.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
Meet the Authors
Contributors